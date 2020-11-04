To celebrate 1 billion downloads, ‘Mobile Legends’ will give away free hero

MOBILE Legends: Bang Bang has ascended to the upper echelon of top mobile apps.

That’s right: the popular mobile arena battler has been downloaded more than 1 billion times across the globe, according to developer Moonton. This puts in the rarefied air of apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, and YouTube, which also have download numbers in the billions.

THE LATEST IN ESPORTS THE LATEST IN ESPORTS

To celebrate, Moonton is rolling out a series of promotions under the banner “100th Hero, 1 Billion Dreams.” It will be giving away the game’s 100th hero, Benedetta, as long as you log in the game from November 7 to November 8.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Benedetta is an assassin character who specializes in dashing in and out, keeping your enemies off-balance. Her skills can also slow down an enemy.

A series of events under the Benedetta Challenge will also pit all-star ML players and the ML devs themselves.

Moonton is also asking fans to post creative photos of themselves as their favorite heroes for the contest for a chance to win Guinevere’s “Enchanted Dance” skin.

Mobile Legends was released four years ago, but it apparently reached critical mass this year. In 2019, user spending on the mobile game hit $214.1 million, a 36 percent year-on-year increase. But it opened 2020 with just 231 million downloads, according to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. (It should be noted that in Sensor Tower's list of top downloaded apps released on June 2020, they only use data from Google Play and Apple's App Store. Mobile Legends may also have significant downloads from other third-party app stores.) As COVID-19 forced people indoors, gaming companies have seen a windfall during this pandemic, but 2020 seems to have been particularly good for Moonton.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.