All-female Mobile Legends pro league to launch next week

WOMEN Mobile Legends players can finally have a league they can call their own, as the 'Female Pro League' or FEPL is set to launch for the growing Filipino esports community.

In the works for the last three months, the FEPL is announcing its arrival in the esports scene as the "first-of-its-kind" all-female professional league for Mobile Legends in the country next week.

While there are no restrictions on gender for players of the MPL-PH, it has historically been a male-dominated field, with only one female pro player for SGD.Omega back in Season 5. In the past, there have also been female-oriented leagues for Mobile Legends, such as the Female Esports League (FSL) and Liga Adarna.

But to stamp its mark in the ML scene, the FEPL will starts its first season on November 15, and is now opening registration for participating teams.

"This is a way to empower women in esports. We continue to achieve inclusivity in the field," FEPL brand marketing director Baby Ignacio told SPIN Life.

FEPL advocates for empowerment of female esports athlete

"Gusto naming alisin sa mga Pinoy, sa mindset ng mga Pinoy 'yung below-the-belt remarks sa mga babae na naglalaro. We want to remove the stigma on girls na they're all about just the looks," said Bermin Tiu, the CEO of Cerebrum Esports, who, along with other stakeholders, helped build the new esports league.

Igancio, who is the former team manager of Nexplay EVOS, added: "Dito sa FEPL, we are all about their skills and talents, and a safe space for women to play."

Ignacio has been closely working with Tiu since early August, and they're finally making the long-planned league happen.

The FEPL will only be open to female players, and the top four teams will be eligible for an esports license.

After a three-day registration from November 15 to 19, the tournament proper will take place on November 22 to 26.

Eliminations will involve 32 teams duking it out in eight games. The lineups will be whittled down to 16, and then a final eight for the quarterfinals on November 25.

Semifinals and finals will take place on the 26th, and there would be a post-tournament show days after.

