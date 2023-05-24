MobaZane issues a public apology after implied lawsuit from Assassin Dave

MICHAEL "MOBAZANE" COSGUN's heated rants regarding the MSC 2023 ruling have led to the MLBB community going all out on North American shoutcaster, Dave "Assassin Dave" Mao.

In his livestream back in May 19, 2023, MobaZane allegedly expressed his frustrations on Assassin Dave, forcing the latter to publish a lengthy video to expound on the narrative and possibly file a lawsuit against the BTK jungler.

With Dave being harassed by the public, MobaZane issued a public apology on his official YouTube channel.

"I would like to make a public apology to everyone for my irrational actions after MSC rulings were decided," started the BTK jungler.

He then listed the parties who were involved in his tirade, most importantly to Assassin Dave. He admitted that his accusations directed to Dave were based on speculations.

"To the MSC committee I understand that the rules are set in place to uphold fairness & I fully accept their final ruling on the matter."

"To Dave I would like to sincerely apologize, I'm well aware that he has been a believer in me and my team for the whole NACT but I was wrongly led to believe that he was favoring one team to go to MSC over BTK and I have since realized that it's completely untrue. I was acting on speculations and I want to apologize for doing so."

"To Smiling & Wrath I apologize as well. There's no explanations to my actions and I was acting out of place. It is completely my fault & I hope that someday you find it in your hearts to forgive me. I was in an emotional ditch and I saw no way out."

"I also want to apologize to the Team Outplay community. Outplay played very well in NACT grand final, and I now understand my actions led to lots of unnecessary drama & conflict between both teams after the NACT grandfinals."

Wishing Team Outplay all the best

Then as he went on with his apology, he elaborated that he was overwhelmed with the emotions caused by MSC's ruling.

"I was heartbroken & not in the best mental place after the rulings were final on MSC. Being unable to represent North America in an international tournament had me sobbing out of pure desperation and feeling a way I haven't felt in many years," reflected Zane.

He added: "I know that doesn't justify any of my irrational actions and I hope the community can give me another opporunity to prove myself."

At the end of his apology, he wished Team Outplay the best of luck in the upcoming MSC 2023 campaign.

"Last but not the least, I wish team Outplay the best of luck on their journey to represent North America in MSC."