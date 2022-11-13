MLBB streamer Hypebits promises: 'Makikita talaga nila ang Minana sa MPL'

WHEN MINANA ESPORTS publicly posted a photo of the team attending the MPL-PH Season 10 playoffs, speculation was rife about the implications.

Fans wondered: Will this be the new team to join the MPL? Will any of the franchise teams acquire the org, similar to what Onic PH did with Monster Anarchy?

But the hints didn't just end there. At the recent Minana Esports launch event held in Trinoma, Ferdinand Gutierrez, the CEO of Ampverse (which currently handles the prized amateur team) has this to say regarding the team and the MPL.

"We'll be there, I can't say much detail!" he said.

Minana ambasaador and streamer Hypebits also talked to Spin.ph about the possibilities of the org reaching the major MLBB stage.

"Makikita talaga nila ang Minana sa MPL, pero hindi ko sasabihin kung saang team sila magco-collaborate pero 101% sure na nasa MPL ang Minana. Kaya abangan nila yun!"

The notable MLBB content creator hinted that he might be included in the MPL roster, similar to how his fellow streamers like Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio, Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali, and Elyson "Wrecker" Caranza were part of their respective teams.

"Isa sa mga goal ko is makalaro sa MPL and they offered me that and good thing kase yung backend, yung management ng Minana, marami akong kakilala," he said

"So grinab ko yung opportunity and syempre diba hindi pa kilala ang Minana dito tsaka fresh pa sila e, so parang sabi ko go!"

Minana Esports looking forward to playing in the MPL

Echoing the excitement of Mina's entry to the MPL, CEO Ferdinand Gutierrez even went as far as thinking about the potential clash between the amateur team against two of the previous world champions, Bren Esports and Blacklist International.

"Absolutely we're looking forward to seeing them on the pitch! That's what we're all about, compete, competition, doing it in a good way. Look, I think great stories always has that great players and then here are three great players whether it would be Bren, Blacklist, and us," said the Ampverse CEO.

He added: "I think we can be a part of this narrative of really competitive great esports teams playing each other in high level. So yeah I'm looking forward to playing them so I'll be circling these matches in the schedule and hopefully I'll be there and I look forward to competing against these guys."

He also revealed to Spin.ph that he consulted with experts regarding the decision to enter the professional MLBB scene.

"We consulted with a lot of experts, I've been in the market, in-and-out in the last couple of years, for me it was a no brainer to come."

When asked if his team is ready for the big stage, Gutierrez pointed at the team's performance in the amateurs.

"I just think that they were crushing it in the amateur league, so why not give them a chance in the pro league? Let's see what they can do in the big leagues?"

He added: "It is an adjustment (transitioning from amateur to pro) but we feel that these kids have the right mentality, they play together, they have really great feelings of community and brotherhood and that's what good teams have."