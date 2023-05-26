MLBB shoutcaster Wolf showcases his draft simulator program

IN THE WORLD of football, data and analytics have been given more emphasis with websites like Fbref.com and Whoscored.com being introduced to the public, while advanced metrics from StatsBomb and Opta would aid professional organizations.

Will Mobile Legends: Bang Bang eventually reach a profound level of detail similar to football? The introduction of Heat Maps could be a sign that the scene is venturing into that approach.

Then a few weeks ago, MPL shoutcaster Caisam "Wolf" Nopueto published a video which aims to aid analysts in terms of drafting.

By looking at the interface, MLBB analytics and fans of statistical data will surely love the amount of detail displayed.

PHOTO: Wolf Casts

Wolf's Draft Simulator features

The interface showcases all of the MLBB heroes and selecting one of them would reveal the potential counters to that hero.

Eventually as a pool of heroes are selected, there are graphs that highlight the strengths and weaknesses of a draft. For instance in the video, Wolf selected Fredrinn, Claude, Faramis, Benedetta, and Chou for the Blue Team aka ECHO PH and revealed their respective strengths and weaknesses.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In terms of teamfights, the Blue Team scores a 9/10 rating, but scores a lowly 5.4 in terms of burst damage and 6.2 in the early-to-midgame spike.

And looking at the bar graph, one may notice that ECHO's potential draft boasts a high 7.2 score in terms of wave clear and a 5.2 when it comes to pushing towers.

Then on the other side of the spectrum, Wolf made the Red Team aka Bren Esports go for heroes like Hayabusa, Lolita, Karrie, Yve, and Gloo, which reveals a 7.4 score in teamfights, but a 5 in burst damage.

It also had similar numbers to ECHO in terms of Wave Clear, however the tower pushing score for Bren is below ECHO's at 3.8.

While this is certainly a love letter to diehard analytics fans, who could potentially follow the Oakland Athletics or the Houston Rockets' obsession with numbers, Wolf revealed that the app isn't yet public.

And once it becomes available to the public, who knows what would happen. Is Wolf planning a business venture using the app? Will teams utilize its expertise. Will it revolutionize the scene?