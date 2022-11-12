MLBB officially unveils Neymar Jr. Bruno skins

HEADS UP, FOOTBALL and MLBB fans!

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang officially announced their collaboration with Brazilian global football superstar Neymar Jr. woitj A video was released on MLBB’s official YouTube channel.

Fans were given a sneak peek of Neymar’s official Bruno MLBB skin. Fans can take it for a spin during its official release on November 19.

Other features were revealed such as an in-game signed photo and emote of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

While they revealed the original Neymar Bruno skin, the game also had another ace in their sleeve. A lucky fan can get the chance to acquire an Epic Bruno “Halo Striker” skin, featuring Neymar wearing a futuristic football apparel. This skin is available on the following day, November 20.

Besides flexing their upcoming Neymar skin, the game also introduced their football themed map, right in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup happening on November until December.

Fans have until December 18 to collect these rewards.

Prior to the announcement, there have been hints that Neymar could get himself involved in the MLBB scene.

A previous Tweet showcased him with his Exorcist Yu Zhong skin. Then on his official Facebook page, he revealed that he has been grinding with Bruno.

But MLBB wasn’t the only game that partnered with Neymar. PUBG: Battlegrounds likewise contacted Neymar for an event.