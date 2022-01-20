Mobile Legends NFTs sold out within minutes

MINUTES after it was released, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s NFT collection, The Aspirants, was already sold out.

A total of 24,700 boxes were available, in which 300 were for community air drops. Each user can only attain 100 boxes, each costing 25 BUSD.

Seconds upon its official launch on Binance.com, the number of boxes went down to 13,000, and immediately afterwards it went down to zero.

NFT and MLBB fans who managed to secure the rare collection were able to flex their purchase online, some ven reselling them.

What’s inside MLBB’s NFT collection

The Aspirants consists of numerous MLBB skins, categorized from super super rare (SSR), super rare (SR), rare (R) ,and normal (N). Overall 150 boxes are tagged under SSR in which only 0.60% are the chances of the user to attain them.

In contrast, the other categories boast thousands of boxes with a probability greater than 6 percent and less than 13 percent. Super rare items have 1,850 boxes with a 7.40 percent probability. Rare items have 2,250 boxes and a 9 percent probability, while normal items have 3,000 boxes and a 12 percent chance of acquiring them.

Overall, the featured skins were centered on two MLBB heroes, Layla and Fanny, with the highlight being the SSR skins known as the Blade of Kibou Fanny and Miss Hikari Layla, both featuring an anime-inspired design.

Besides these skins, fans who acquired the boxes managed to receive other in-game rewards such as NFT emojis.

