MLBB, League of Legends, VALORANT, CODM, headline E-Palarong Pambansa

DESPITE THE RIGGED POLLS caused by bots, E-Palarong Pambansa managed to unveil the final set of games to be featured in their inaugural season.

Three mobile games and two PC games will be highlighted. For mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Call of Duty Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will be featured.

Meanwhile for PC, two Riot Game titles namely League of Legends and VALORANT were chosen.

In deciding these games, the league mentioned their criteria, with the aim to diversify and broaden the esports community.

"Our team carefully considered popularity, accessibility, player base, and platform compatibility when selecting these games. These games offer a diverse range of gameplay experiences for a wide audience."

"While we understand not everyone may agree, we assure you our decisions were made with consideration for Esports and Esports fans in the Philippines," said their post.

While these games will be the main emphasis for the first iteration of E-Palarong Pambansa, the league mentioned that they're open to explore other options.

"We would like to assure all participants and fans that we will work towards incorporating more games in future tournaments. Our organization is deeply committed to growth and continuous improvement, and we express our gratitude for your unwavering support."

E-Palarong Pambansa's Qualifiers will begin on May 2023, with the group stages commencing on June. The league aspires to support and develop student-athletes in their esports careers.