MPL legend Ribo to Wise: 'Wala naman din akong dapat patunayan sa MPL'

DURING WEEK 6 of the MPL Philippines regular season, both Blacklist International and Omega Esports went head-to-head in order to further stamp their playoff berth.

While these two teams clashed, MPL legends Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog and Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr., were seen sitting among the crowd, with host Mara Aquino interviewing them.

Mara then asked Ribo who among the MPL teams in Season 11 saw a dip in terms of performance.

Ribo responded: "Sa tingin ko humina, Blacklist! Dati lagi silang top one e, and ngayon tinatalo na sila ng Bren, tsaka Omega, o ECHO!"

Eventually, Mara asked Blacklist's Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario what he feels about the Doctor's statement.

According to Wise: "Ok lang! Matagal din naman kaming nag-dominate bago kami humina, saka at least sana nasa MPL pa rin kami!"

Ribo responds to Wise

Did Ribo feel offended by Wise's statement? Here's what he said in an exclusive interview with Spin.ph.

"Hindi naman (ako na-offend). Wala naman din akong dapat patunayan sa MPL scene e," started the M2 World Champion.

However, Ribo did feel like he needed to prove something based on Wise's answer.

"Yung masasabi ko sa sinabe ni Wise na 'at least nasa MPL pa din,' gagawin kong inspirasyon yung sinabe niya. Papatunayan ko sa kanya na kaya ko pang bumalik ng MPL scene pero di ko mapapangako na mag-champion ulet pero at least nasa MPL pa din ako diba?"

As he went on, he expressed his admiration for the Blacklist legacy, while emphasizing that what he said to Mara Aquino was just his opinion.

"Pero idol ko yung team na Blacklist kasi dominating talaga sila sa Pinas dati, at (sa) international tinitingalaan (sila). Pero yung opinyon ko noon sa interview, hinype ko lang kasi Blacklist at Omega magkalaban noon nung ininterview ako, pero madami naman talagang huminang team at lumakas." he explained.

Ribo responds to a random fan

Currently, Ribo has been receiving flak from the community due to that interview with Mara Aquino. He posted his response to a random fan, saying: "Sorry idol nagpaparenta lang ako ng van hahaha. Yun lang siguro nakikita mo."

MPL shoutcaster Karl "Rockhart" To even shared his sentiments on the situation saying: "(Ka)pag umaabot na tayo sa punto na (ka)pag nagsabi ka ng opinyon mo eh aatakihin ka lang, wala nang gugustohing magsalita sa liga na ito. Maglaro nalang tayong lahat wala nang show, yun ba gusto nyo?"

"Di ba pwedeng esports-esports lang, walang personalan?" he said.

As of now, Ribo is competing in the Mobile Legends: Development League playing under ZOL Esports, a team currently out of playoff contention.