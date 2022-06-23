MLBB GOAT Doc Ribo joins Z4 Esports

AFTER spending an entire season away from the competitive scene, Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr. (aka the MLBB GOAT, aka the Doctor) has offcially returned... only this time, with a new team.

Instead of being under the Bren Esports banner, which he has been a part of since Season 2, Ribo made a shocking twist by joining amateur team Z4 Esports.

The announcements were made on Z4's official Facebook page.

Though his return will definitely bring smiles to the OG MLBB fanbase, it's still unsure what he'll bring to the amateur team.

It was hinted that he'll be playing for the team, but will he end up as a starter or as a reserve player? And if he gets the chance to play, what position? Throughout his career Ribo has been extremely flexible as he can be a core or support player.

His arrival to the team isn't the first time that Z4 has chosen a former MPL player in their roster. Dian "Dian" Felix Cruz and Aaron Maximos "Sindel" Palomo have also been involved with the organization. The latter was crucial in giving Z4 a championship in the Tambay League Summer Cup.

And with Doc Ribo's arrival, Z4 might end up going to the next stage.

Will Z4 gun for an MPL run?

Before Season 9 began, Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso posted a vlog where he revealed his plans of establishing his team, Z4 Esports.

He even mentioned that he plans to bring his team to the MPL or MDL, depending on the situation.

“Kase guys ngayon medyo alanganin kung magfra-franchise yung Z4 Esports dahil nga wala pang update kay Moonton kung 8 teams pa rin ba yung franchise or 10 teams," said Z4pnu. "Pero kung 10 teams yung franchise, magfra-franchise tayo.”

He added: “Kukunin ko pang-MPL. pati pang-MDL yun yung pinaka-main na priority natin.”

With rumors about Onic PH swirling, is there an opportunity for the MPL veteran to bring his organization in the MPL mainstage?

