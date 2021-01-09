Pacquiao-inspired hero Paquito to debut in ‘Mobile Legends’ on Jan 15

MOBILE Legends’ first hero of 2021 is a hero inspired by the game’s new brand ambassador, boxer Manny Pacquiao.

First teased last January 4, developers Moonton confirmed today that Paquito, a boxer hero, will launch on January 15.

He may be modeled after Pacquiao, but, other than the boxing gloves, there’s little in resemblance to the legendary champion. Based on the teasers released so far, this young boxer has a crew cut and a myriad of scars.

Nevertheless, he will make MLBB history as the game’s first hero with Tagalog lines.

“Ang lakas ng loob, walang kinakatakutan at determinasyon ang mga pangunahing katangian ni Paquito,” the game said in an official announcement today. “Siya ang magmamana ng kapangyarihan ng pananampalataya ni Pacquiao at magdadala ng bagong pag-asa sa Land of Dawn!”

Watch the teaser trailer for Paquito below. A full cinematic trailer will be released on January 13.

