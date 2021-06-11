Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jun 11
    Esports

    'Already responded in a timely manner': Mineski answers GAB allegations

    by Lio Mangubat
    1 Hour ago

    TODAY, the Games and Amusements Board announced in a press conference that it is cracking down on several esports organizations that have allegedly been operating tournaments without permit.

    One of the organizations named by the government agency was longtime esports organization Mineski.

    In a statement emailed to Spin.ph, Mineski, which has the exclusive rights to organize Valorant and League of Legends: Wild Rift tournaments in the country, responded to the allegations.

    “Mineski Philippines assures all its stakeholders that we have made all efforts to be compliant with GAB’s rules and regulations,” said Mark Navarro, country manager of Mineski.

    Navarro added, “Like many businesses struggling to conduct operations despite the pandemic and the quarantine restrictions imposed by the government, Mineski has responded in a timely manner to the show-cause order and are awaiting GAB’s response. The company will continue to cooperate with GAB to resolve the issue.”

    The GAB said that it had issued a show-cause order to the company back in April 20, which was received by Mineski on May 18.

