Mika Daime under fire again, Amplfy drops partnership

STREAMER Mika Daime is embroiled in another controversy.

In a livestream from December 30, the popular streamer allegedly made a variety of toxic comments against a fellow streamer across several rounds of Valorant, including accusations of boosting (a practice frowned upon in online games to improve your rank), as well as disparaging comments against players with kids. Her teammates are also accused of unsportsmanlike behavior and insulting comments.

(Core Esports, the alleged target of the comments, uploaded their breakdown of the livestream here.)

Daime posted a tweet on December 31, seemingly alluding to the incident, saying, "[T]hey always take my vids out of context."

"[I] have all the receipts, good sir," she continued.

Nevertheless, Amplfy, Tier One Entertainment’s development camp for streamers, took action on January 1, issuing a statement that it is terminating its partnership with Daime after a “careful review” of the stream.

“Tier One Entertainment and its development programs do not condone out of line comments under any circumstance,” it said in a Facebook post. “We understand that gamers have the tendency to be expressive with their comments when the game gets competitive, but we also need to know where to draw the line.”

It was on October 2020 that Daime was involved in a Valorant controversy, when two pros accused her of cheating.

After a review, Riot Games and Tier One cleared her of wrongdoing.

