Metasports joins Oasis Gaming as co-owners

FEBRUARY 22, 2023 — Philippine-based esports and gaming organization, Oasis

Gaming, has announced the addition of Metasports to its team of co-owners.



Metasports is a media house and agency for gaming and esports, and the parent organization behind several growing IPs, including SEAesport News, Creator Kookoo TV, Overdrive Studios, and the Lunacian Sports League, among others.

The addition of Metasports aims to support Oasis Gaming mission's as the destination for gaming and esports communities in the Philippines and beyond. The organization has earned recent notable buzz for securing the national representation in the Southeast Asia Games for Valorant, and is currently enjoying a 5W-1L record in the Valorant Challengers Tour PH.

Their esports prowess, alongside the recent addition of creators Aryanna Epperson, Nevz, and Shirkeybars joining OG notables such as Krisrey and Ling2x has Oasis ready to continue the charge.

The addition of Metasports is expected to enhance the organization's business

foundation—with a focus on co-building robust strategies to navigate the turbulent

market in esports and create the best creator and competitive experiences for its

community and fans.



“This year, innovation is the goal of our organization. Through this partnership with

Metasports, we look forward to exploring new growth strategies and at the same

time strengthening the culture we have been nurturing ever since we started."

Joe and Lars have been great partners to work with and we are excited for what's in store for Oasis this 2023 and the coming years,” said Oasis Gaming co-founders, Arra

Baron and Clara Crisostomo.



Metasports CEO Joe Josue expressed his enthusiasm for the announcement, stating

that Metasports is always on the lookout for great gaming IPs. He noted that Oasis

Gaming was an exciting organization to watch grow from the outside, and they were

pleased to have the opportunity to support its next step.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Josue added that “they have found partners, a community, and a brand that they believe will be impactful to gamers for years to come.”