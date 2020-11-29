Megan Young, James Reid, Alodia + more are Team PH for new ‘Wild Rift’ tilt

STREAMING sisters Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao, as well as actors James Reid and Megan Young, and esports talent Dexie Diaz, are Team PH in an upcoming League of Legends: Wild Rift regional competition.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And by team PH, we mean Team Phoenix, the official team name of this Wild Rift squad that will take up the banner of the Philippines in Wild Rift SEA Pentaboom Showdown.

This tournament, which will be held from December 12 to 13, will pit eight Southeast Asian countries against each other, with a $65,000 (around P3.1 million) prize pool on the line.

In addition, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, has also pledged $60,000 (around P2.9 million) as donations to various charities. In the Philippines and Cambodia, a portion of the donations will go to Passerelles Numeriques, an NGO that provides training in IT.

Team Phoenix will face Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each country will be fielding a mix of well-known celebrities, influencers, streamers, and esports personalities. As in Team Phoenix, each team name plays on the starting letters of their nation. Check out the full lineup here.

Continue reading below ↓

Despite their celebrity status, all five members of Team Phoenix have solid experience in League of Legends. The Gosiengfiaos and Diaz participated in the alpha stage of Wild Rift, while Reid was able to reach Diamond rank in LoL. Young, along with her husband Mikael Daez, is also an avid gamer.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“[C]an’t wait to play against the other teams across SEA!” Megan Young posted excitedly on her Instagram account.

With a lineup like that, it’s going to be exciting to see which roles and which champions they’ll pick for the Pentaboom.