Gamer Megan Young to assist 'Mobile Legends' LGBTQ community fundraiser

ACTRESS and proud gamer Megan Young is out to support another kind of gamer pride.

This Pride Month, she's partnering with LoveYourself, an HIV awareness centered organization, and TaskUs PH to create funds for production of HIV testing kits and medication. And what better way to do it than to have a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament?

During "Versus", an esports exhibition game, viewers will be asked to donate amount in support of this advocacy.

According to Megan, these two causes are close to her heart. So when she was tapped by the organizers, she immediately said yes.

“I have always been an ally, but I’m working to become a proactive ally. I’m happy we’re going to use my passion for another cause. We wish that the LGBTQ community will have the same rights as anyone else — all treated equal in terms of what we do and who we love,” the actress said during a virtual press conference for the event.

As the 30-year-old artist takes a break from her life as a local celebrity and beauty queen, gaming has become her outlet. In fact, she occasionally streams her games in her own gaming channel.

“My gaming career has been helping me since the past few years. Especially now that we have to strategize kasi wala kaming source of income. Games make me happy and I’m glad to put it into work. I figured na pwede ako kumita and I’ve found out there’s a way to make a living out of gaming,” she said.

Of course, with her newfound visibility in the scene, she's also beeon the receiving end of some mean comments. But that's an experience faced by many gamers, especially LGBTQ ones, so she's using her voice to educate and call out those people.

Young adds, she wants to keep her streaming channel healthy and safe from discrimination.

“It’s a tough thing to go through when you’re an LGBTQ member even in gaming industry. People use derogatory terms. I, myself, I call them out and tell them it isn’t right or I ban them from the channel. Streams should be a good environment,” she said.

The Mobile Legends tournament for a cause will be streamed via FB Live on her gaming channel on Friday, June 19, at 6 PM.

All proceeds will be used by LoveYourself for HIV testing kits and medicine for HIV patients.

To explain where the funds will go, Vinn, a representative from the organization, said: “Every week nagtse-change kami ng strategy this pandemic, nangangapa pa kami. Kasi there would be 50,000 people going to the clinic every year and 2,000 of that are HIV positive. And with the pandemic, the risks are high din for the virus so, we’re currently working on self-screening kits that can be done at home."

As for Megan, her efforts to promote and shed light on other causes in help with the LGBTQ community won’t stop with this one. She’s definitely G to participate in more.

“The next steps would be to reach out to the problems needed to be addressed, how can we make people more aware ganon. Gusto ko magtuloy-tuloy to. I don’t wanna stop from here,” she said.

