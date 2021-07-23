From RoS to Wild Rift to Mobile Legends, Mico gears up as Onic's new rookie

KARL MICO “Mico” Quitlong could’ve been a role model for boy scouts, given his expertise in camping and item looting in Rules of Survival.

But like the majority of us, he was forced to change his plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Actually nagsimula ako sa ROG bilang Rules of Survival player. E kaso nagka-pandemic. So nag-try na lang ako ng ML since sarado lahat ng computer shop,” he said.

Shifting to Mobile Legends turned out to be a massive blessing, as he became part of that Work amateur squad, together with fellow MPL up-and-comers, Duane “Kelra” Pillas, Marky “Markyyyy” Capacio, and Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy. This team was considered to be one of the most exciting teams to watch in the amateur scene.

Things were finally looking up as Mico was planning his ascent to the main stage. And then another unexpected twist took place.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Noong season 7 ng MPL, ine-expect ko na may kukuha sa akin. Nag-tryout ako sa Cignal Ultra. Tapos dapat magbabakasyon si Ch4knu pero di natuloy. So binigay na lang ako ni Z4pnu ng pwesto bilang miyembro ng Execration Wild Rift,” narrated the 23-year-old star.

Continue reading below ↓

Though this became an opportunity for him to showcase his skills in a brand new setting, he never gelled well with the rest of the team, forcing him to let go of Summoner’s Rift to pave way for his return to the Land of Dawn.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Balak kong bumalik ng ML at sumali sa mga amateur tournaments,” Mico continued. “Sinabihan pa nga ako ni Markyyyy na mag-grind ako kase may chance na kukunin ako ng Onic.”

And so here he is now: the newest rookie of Onic PH.



What Mico brings to Onic PH

When Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy and Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera were asked about their thoughts on Onic’s hidden gem, they had nothing but high praises.

Continue reading below ↓

“Mabigyan mo siya ng breather, parang kaya niyang maging pinakamagaling na tank. Kahit hindi this season, feeling ko next season magiging breakout star siya,” said Baloy.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dlar further added: “Siya nga pinakauna sa akin in terms of confidence. Feeling ko sobrang ganda ng ipapakita niya sa MPL, dahil iba siya mag-tank eh.”

The journeyman esports athlete is just ready to unleash all that pent-up energy. From Rules of Survival to Mobile Legends to Wild Rift and back to ML, he’s got a lot of fire he’s ready to unleash.

“Sobrang saya at excited kase yung gigil ko po last season, naudlot eh. So ngayon ko ibubuhos yung lakas ko this season. Sa halos lahat ng tournament na sinalihan ko, lahat gigil ako. Lalo ngayon kase malaking event na yung lalaruin ko,” he said.

A bigger spectacle lies ahead, and it will be interesting to see how Onic’s prized rookie will fare against his idol, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, and his former teammates Kelra and Hito — all inside Omega Esports.

Continue reading below ↓

Mico, meanwhile, has a message for his former teammates:

“Good luck sa aming lahat. Syempre yung lakas namin dati sana yun yung ipapakita namin lahat. Sa in-game kami magkalaban, pero sa totoong buhay kaibigan kami.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.