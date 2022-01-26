Iloilo City launches esports initiative to spur jobs, develop tourism

ILOILO - Mayor Jerry P. Treñas signed an Executive Order for the creation of the Iloilo City Esports Committee, or ICEC, for the purposes of pursuing the initiative of making Iloilo an esports hub in the Philippines.

This committe will implement a roadmap for this goal, and appoint members to help it achieve it.

This will be one of the first local-level government directives that shows support for the esports industry.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

How esports will help Iloilo

Esports today is considered as a medal event in some international events, like the Southeast Asian Games, and can be a prime mover of socioeconomic growth which can propel the development of Iloilo City by nurturing esports training and competition.

This will improve Iloilo’s local economy and tourism sector. The dramatic investment and growth in the esports ecosystem puts the city in a timely opportunity to pursue an full esports agenda in Iloilo.

The esports agenda will highlight the capacity and capability of Iloilo City in terms of esports human resources/talents, structures, and technical support and network which can spur tourism and attract investment opportunities.

Continue reading below ↓

ICEC, with ILO Esports, envisions Iloilo as a premiere esports hub in the country by 2023. This vision will be attained by executing the Iloilo Esports roadmap which aims to unify and align initiatives, projects, programs, and activities of various stakeholders to build a strong esports ecosystem in Iloilo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This agenda is in line with and supports the thrust of the government of Iloilo on inclusive economic development, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

ICEC will closely work with ILO Esports, the first government-backed and supported esports organization. ILO Esports will act on behalf of the committee to conduct the local tournaments, workshops, and other esports-related initiatives aligned with the roadmap. ILO Esports will also assemble an all-Ilonggo team to play under the org and represent Iloilo in several esports tournaments.

These initiatives can create a regional esports industry to provide job opportunities;' provide a platform for national or even lgobal partners to promote their products, services, or brands through local esports; and set an example for the rest of the cities in the country.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.