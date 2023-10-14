Why Matt sacrificed his college scholarship to become an MLBB pro

OMEGA ESPORTS' decision to bring Ron Matthew "Matt" Papag from the MDL to the MPL could follow a similar storyline to how RSG Philippines did the same to John "Irrad" Tuazon in Season 11.

Two teams in desperate need of a spark, which ultimately came from an unlikely hero from the MDL scene.

And these two teams clashed in Week 6 of Season 12 where Omega secured a crucial 2-1 series win, giving them their playoff birth. Matt was an integral piece for their victory as he made clutch plays to give his team the momentum.

Matt's arrival, according to Coach Ronel "Stronger" Tan, was indeed inspired by Irrad.

"Yung previous season kay Irrad actually yun yung idea na nakuha namin na, 'Bakit hindi natin i-angat si Matt kasi ang ganda ng performance niya sa MDL and kahit sa loob ng bootcamp kapag nagkakaroon kami ng mga in-house na mga scrim, nakikita namin yung potential niya," started the Omega head coach.

It was a gamble for Omega as they needed to keep their playoff hopes alive and bringing in an inexperienced player could affect the team's overall chemistry in the final weeks.

However with the playoff slot, it seemed Matt found his footing.

"Parang nag-risk na din kami kahit na Week 5 tsaka Week 6 lang siya maglalaro tapos hindi pa kami pasok sa playoffs, pero yun sobrang galing ni Matt, sobrang thankful kami," reflected Coach Stronger.

But before Matt could make his name in the MPL scene, he had to make some sacrifices. PHOTO: MOONTON Games

PUP scholar

As the post-match press conference went on, Coach Stronger revealed how Matt ended up with Omega. It turned out that the Omega jungler had an academic scholarship from Polytechnic University of the Philippines, taking up engineering.

"Sinet aside niya yung importante sa kanya which is yung pag-aaral. Sinet aside niya muna iyon kasi si Matt noong nakilala namin siya, scholar siya sa PUP and may time na magde-decide siya kung tutuloy ba siya na sumama sa amin or mag-aaral na lang siya, which is nag-decide na siya after a few days or a week na, 'Sige go ko ito," explained Stronger.

Looking back, Matt then narrated why he chose that path, saying: "Noong una po, nagdadalawang isip pa po talaga ako sabay naisip ko bigla na once in a million chance yung makapasok sa esports ng Omega, na sikat agad yung team kaya grinab ko yung opportunity."

He further elaborated: "Kasi yung studies naman po pwede naman akong bumalik doon anytime kahit sa ibang school ako mag-aral ok lang po. Ang mahalaga maka-graduate ako."

PHOTO: MOONTON Games

Matt as rookie of the season?

Matt's decision to choose a career as a pro player was rooted through passion, something he displayed inside the bootcamp, drawing praise from his head coach.

"Nakita namin siya na dumating sa bootcamp, yung practice, lahat ng tinuturo ng kakampi niya, nakikita namin na talagang gusto niya na ito yung gusto niya kaya feeling ko doon nanggagaling yung hunger niya," revealed Coach Stronger.

Such work ethic could strengthen his case as the rookie of the season and how does Matt feel about that? Here's what he has to say.

"Siguro po kung tatanghalin ako na rookie of the season masaya po pero hindi po iyon yung achievement na gusto kong makuha, hindi iyon yung main goal ko. Ang main goal ko po talaga is mag-champion ng MPL pati makapasok ng M5 po. Parang side quest po siya (rookie of the season)."

He added: "Nagtiwala po sa akin halos buong org sabay mukhang maganda naman yung performance na ipinapakita ko kaya hindi ko po sila ibibigo dito sa pagpili nila sa akin."

His statement echoes his overall maturity as a newcomer in the scene, that could potentially blossom when the time comes. In the end, he remains grateful for the opportunities given to him.

"Nagpapasalamat ako kay coach kasi binigyan niya ako ng tiwala pati yung sacrifice ko sa studies ko isa yung sa motivation, pati family ko, na ma-overcome una yung kaba pati yung confidence ko," said Matt.

