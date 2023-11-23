Want to enter the esports industry? Sign up for Mastercard's academy

PURCHASE, N.Y. (November 22, 2023) – Gaming and esports enthusiasts around the world are invited to apply for the Mastercard Gamer Academy. The first-of-its-kind development program from Mastercard will provide 10 gamers the connections, mentorship and skill sets needed to pursue their passion for esports as a career — while fostering a more inclusive gaming ecosystem.

What are the benefits of joining the program?

The Mastercard Gamer Academy will kick off in early 2024, offering participants:

- All-expense paid trips to major esports events, including backstage access at the 2024 League of Legends World Championship and 2024 Valorant Champions, as well as the G2 Esports headquarters in Berlin.

- Access to seasoned esports professionals, including the G2 Hel, Gozen and the men’s League of Legends and Valorant teams.

- In-person and digital sessions with notable mentors, with select workshops focusing on mental health, resilience and allyship.

- Comprehensive educational curriculum covering brand engagement, marketing, content creation, event execution and more.

Curriculum highlights will be captured in a series of episodes for fans to enjoy and learn more about the various opportunities in gaming and esports.

The Academy is powered by premier global esports organization G2 Esports, which leads the charge in representation for women’s teams in esports, fielding four women’s rosters across VALORANT, League of Legends and other leading games.

Mastercard is a pioneering brand in gaming and esports, becoming the first global partner of the world’s largest esport, League of Legends, in 2018. Earlier this year, the brand extended its esports sponsorship to include Valorant Champions Tour — the fastest-growing and most diverse esport in the world — and VCT Game Changers.

Interested applicants are required to submit their entry on the Mastercard Gamer Academy website and complete an online form and video that showcases their passion for gaming and esports.

The deadline for submission is December 17, 2023. The program is open to anyone around the world ages 21+. Void where prohibited. Restrictions and limitations apply.

See Official Contest Rules and how to apply at mastercard.com/gameracademy.

