Mas pinalakas na Bren lang malakas as Bees secure S12 championship

TWO FORMER WORLD CHAMPIONS collide in the grand finals of the MPL PH Season 12 finale.

Both AP.Bren and Blacklist International feature up-and-coming talents and veterans who wish to prove that they belong in one of the toughest battlefields in the MLBB esports scene.

And as these two titans clashed, it was Bren who prevailed as they dismantled Blacklist 4-1. The series was defined by Bren's drafting prowess as they limited Stephen "Sensui" Castillo's signature jungle picks, and secured key picks as seen with Ruby and Arlott.

It was likewise highlighted by David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon's heroic performances, who won the finals MVP award.

Bren is back!

Game 1 saw Blacklist International ban most of Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson's hero pool as he was forced to use a Dyrroth, but this didn't seem to faze them as the Beehive capitalized on Dyrroth's fast jungling mechanics.

It was also a slow and methodical approach for the Beehive as they chipped their way from each lane and when team fights came, the setups from David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon created space for Bren.

Combine his surprise setups with the damage outburst from Marco "Super Marco" Requitiano and Bren cruised their way in Game 1.

In Game 2, it was FlapTzy who shined with his Phoveus as he charged towards the backlines causing a lot of problems for the Codebreakers. In most teamfights, Flap would force Blacklist to retreat, as his hero would threaten both Stephen "Sensui" Castillo's Nolan and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano's Brody.

With him stomping key threats, Bren needed two more wins to secure the championship.

However their window was temporarilty stopped by the Ixia pick that ultimately spelled their doom in Game 3 as Bren had no ways to jump towards Kiel "Oheb" Soriano.

But in Game 4, the Beehive had the perfect response. With their early game lineup, they controlled most of the match by slowing down Sensui's farm.

As the match went on, Bren had control and once again it was FlapTzy who took centerstage with his Arlott. His overall outing together with Super Marco dictated the match and limited Blacklist's late game Angela + Claude combo.

Only one win was needed and Bren secured that as their Ruby pick became the icing on the cake. The surprise setups from Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo combined with FlapTzy's Arlott was the game changer that chained stunned Blacklist.

In the end, it was Bren who returned to their glory days.

