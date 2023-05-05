Markyyyyy wishes to see Kelra play under Coach Yeb

WHILE MANY predicted a close battle between fierce rivals Blacklist International and Omega Esports, the final outcome proved that the Codebreakers reigned supreme given their 3-0 sweep.

As the curtain closes for the Barangay, battlecries echoed around. For Blacklist Agents, the chants "Kain bubog!" was heard around the SMX Convention Center.

As for fans and supporters of Omega Esports, they expressed their frustrations centered on Duane "Kelra" Pillas, with some arguing that his efforts alone couldn't carry the entire Barangay. Some even pondered that he should take his talents elsewhere in order to maximize his peak mechanical skills.

Due to his impressive display of skills, former MPL PH players shared similar sentiments during the press conference.

Among them was Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio who wanted to see Kelra play under the guidance of two time MPL Indonesia champion, Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda.

"Nasasayangan ako sa talento niya (Kelra) sobrang lakas niya. Pero kailangan niya siguro ng gagabay sa kanya," explained Markyyyyy.

"Sa Onic kase nandoon si Coach Yeb, gustong-gusto kong mapunta si Kelra kay Coach Yeb, gusto kong malaman ni Kelra yung tinuturo ni Coach Yeb sa amin," revealed the former BTR gold laner.

However he wasn't the only one who wanted to see Kelra play in foreign soil.

Will Kelra play abroad?

Kelra's former teammate and Chief Entertainment Officer, Robert "Hito" Candoy jokingly expressed which teams Kelra should join.

To lighten up the discussions, Hito randomly mentioned teams, saying: "Si Kelra sa tingin ko, gustong-gusto niyang mag-Indo. Siguro mag-e-EVOS or Geek Fam, kukunin siya ni Baloy(skie)." Hito jokingly said.

Eventually, Hito's frenemy, Karl Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong, likewise offered the same tone.

"Sa akin gusto kong mapunta sa ibang bansa si Kelra para maipalabas niya yung tunay niyang lakas, kase kung nandito kase tapos si Hito yung nakuha, wala na talo na!" said Micophobia.

Jokes aside, Kelra did reveal in the post-match press conference that the odds of him taking his talents abroad are slim.

"Siguro depende po sa pangyayari tsaka may chance pero siguro maliit lang yung chance," revealed the Omega gold laner.

Though he later hinted that a higher salary could entice him to change his mind.

This wasn't the first time that talks surrounding Kelra's overseas move occurred as there have been numerous instances of foreign interest on the MPL's Gold Standard.