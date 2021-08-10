‘I can bring out my personality’: Mara Aquino on hosting for MPL and Olympics

AT THE start of the year, Mara Aquino took a big career leap to become the host of MPL-PH’s Season 7. While already a familiar face because of her stint in the PBA, her gig in the Mobile Legends pro league undoubtedly ranked up her popularity even more.

But in July 2021, Aquino, who began her reporting career on the sidelines of the NCAA and other hoops leagues, briefly returned to her traditional sports roots — accepting a stint in the Olympics as their 3x3 courtside host.

Now back in the Philippines, she reflects on the key differences between hosting for the MPL, and hosting for the summer games.

“That’s a good question,” she told SPIN Life. “Sa Olympics, there’s almost no room for mistakes because the whole world is watching. Literal pag sinabing ‘in five seconds’ ganito, ‘in five seconds’ ganyan, kailangan to the dot ka, kasi marami kang maaapektuhan.”

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

With many networks around the world tuned in to the Fiba 3x3 live feed, her sense of timing needed to be critical... and flawless.

In addition, Aquino had to modulate her usual hyperactive personality. “You can’t be too over the top, [and] you can’t be too low. Kailangan sakto ka lang [sa delivery],” she explained.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She added: “Iba’t ibang bansa yung andun — meron kang from Middle East, meron kang from Europe, meron kang from North America, meron kang from Asia, so kailangan friendly ka sa lahat.”

That also meant she had to stay strictly neutral.





Continue reading below ↓

Mara Aquino reflects on different esports atmosphere

In the MPL, of course, she could be a bit more relaxed with that last restriction. Even in the MSC — the Mobile Legends regional cup — she could proudly rep the country as part of the Philippine caster team.

“You can be biased for your own country,” Aquino said of that intense two-week tournament held in June this year. She even got called out online for supposedly “trashtalking” — “kasi nagsa-side ako sa Pilipinas,” the host recalled with a smile.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Plus, with a Mobile Legends mic on her hand, the audience gets to know more of the real Mara Aquino.

“I can bring out my personality,” she said. “I can be wacky, and at the same time, still be professional.” In the MPL, she even gets to write her own scripts and has the freedom to ad-lib.

Not so in the Olympics.

Continue reading below ↓

“Sa Olympics, kailangan approve lahat. Kailangan within the boundaries, hindi ka pwedeng lumabas doon,” Aquino said.

But it was a trade-off that was well worth it.

“You’re representing the Olympics,” she said.

With additional reporting by Mark Ernest V. Villeza.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.