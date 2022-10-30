Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Manila Major chosen by Dota 2 pros as the best LAN event

    by Carlos Pineda
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: (Left) Wykrhm Reddy, Dota 2/Twitter

    SINGAPORE — The Manila Major, held back in 2016, remains one of the best Dota 2 spectacles in history, with a massive fan reaction greeting pro players at the Mall of Asia Arena event.

    A recent Tweet from Dota 2 affirmed its place in esports history, as it surveyed pro players about their favorite LAN.

    For the likes of Tal “Fly” Azik, Martin “Saksa” Sazdov, and Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev, The Manila Major stood out. Fly even called it the easiest answer.

    Pros applaud 2016 Manila Major:

    During the event, fans erupted when Mineski drew first blood, and during that iconic moment when Djardel “Dj” Mampusti took the centerstage with his Enigma.

    Elsewhere in the Travel Survey, Dota pros chose Shangri La in Shanghai as the best accommodation.

