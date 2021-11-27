Tickets for the M3 World Championships start at P730, come with in-game rewards

THE WAIT to watch the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship is finally over! Between December 17 to 19 (for the playoffs), spectators can view the tournament live at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre and purchase tickets at this link.

Anyone is welcome to attend as long as they're vaccinated.

Rewards galore when you buy M3 tickets

M3 will seat up to 178 in the audience, and ticket prices start from SGD 20 (P736.50) to SGD 45 (P1,657.13) each, with varying unique rewards to be won. The MLBB fans can expect to purchase the tickets from November 27, 9 a.m. onwards and receive in-game rewards, such as Heroes, Skins, Magic Dust, and Emblems.

Each ticket holder will be allocated a code to key in at a Mobile Legends microsite. The matches are grouped in the following batches that follow an assigned schedule. The full details of the timings are as follows:

December 17, 2021

Start time 1400H, entry time 1300H, best of 5

Start time 1800H, entry time 1740H, best of 5

December 18, 2021

Start time 1100H, entry time 1000H, best of 5

Start time 1500H, entry time 1440H, best of 5

Start time 1900H, entry time 1840H, best of 5

December 19, 2021

Start time 1700H, entry time 1600H, best of 7



Representatives of Moonton have told us that tickets for the December 19 finals are already sold out.

Safety procedures for M3 playoffs

Attendees that have purchased a ticket must abide by all safety rules and follow the instructions from ushers, who will ensure thorough sanitization before entry. As always, attendees are required to wear their masks at all times (unless you're drinking fluids) and keep 1 meter apart from other participants.

If they have purchased a ticket for the next session, participants must undergo the same health checks before the next match. More details on the safety requirements and measures will be provided at the venue, and ticket holders will be briefed before each match.

For more information on M3, please refer to the official site, the Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Tiktok page.

