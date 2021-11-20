Lyceum stuns Letran, earns a finals bye in CCE Varsity Cup

LYCEUM of the Philippines University pulled off a stunning upset over favorites Colegio de San Juan de Letran with a surprise sweep in their best-of-five upper bracket finale showdown to secure a slot in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) grand finals on Friday.

The Pirates ambushed the previously unbeaten Knights with a 3-0 domination, capped off by nail-biting Game 3 finish behind skipper Yancy Remulla to set up a gigantic best-of-seven titular duel against the survivor of the lower bracket finals.

Locking horns in the best-of-of-five lower bracket finale are Letran and Mapua for a chance to catch the last bus in the CCE MVC championship match that streams on CALM Network with Alaxan FR, Bio-Agrownica, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, Efficascent Relaxscent Oil,Tagaytay Pura Vida Resort and Hotel, SMDC Malls, and Smart Communications, Inc., as sponsors.

Lyceum defeats Letran in tense Horizon Cup

Smelling blood after a shocking 2-0 start, Lyceum banked on a massive late-game clash to fend off a Lord-led Letran push with Remulla’s Natan scoring a crucial double kill spiked by a timely Khufra set of Carlo Abadeza and Yve support of Lorenzo Navarro.

There was no looking back for the Pirates from there on with half of the Knights unit down in the costly tussle as they went all the way for a clincher in 31 minutes.

“Masaya kasi nakapasok na kami sa grand finals pero siyempre, may pressure rin. Kailangan pa mag-doble hard work at preparation para sa grand finals. Dapat di kami maging complacent,” said Remulla, who claimed the MVP honor in Game 3 with six kills, two deaths and six assists (KDA) for his Natan.

Shawn Umali’s Moskov (10/1/4 KDA) and Alvin Baetiong’s X.Borg (6/0/4 KDA) copped the MVP citations in Lyceum’s convincing Game 1 (24-9) and Game 2 (23-9) wins, respectively, to backstop Remulla.

Mapua, on other hand, also took care of business in the lower bracket semis with a 2-0 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College, to set up a clash against Letran.

Joaqui Garcia’s Rafaela (6/3/4 KDA) and Jomer Mercado’s Barats (1/2/11 KDA) led the way for the Cardinals with the support of Warren Bonifacio, Jasper Salenga, Adrian Nocum and Angelo Parinas.

Mapua and EAC reached the semis after trouncing Arellano and San Sebastian College-Recoletos, respectively, with similar 2-0 wins.







