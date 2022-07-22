Lyceum sweeps the board in CCE's Mobile Legends elims

LYCEUM of the Philippines University clinched the top seed in Season 1 of the Collegiate Center for Esports Mobile Legends tournament, completing a clean sweep of the single round robin eliminations with a 9-0 card.

After cruising to perfection in the first two weeks, the Pirates were relentless to the finish as they flaunted an even more dominant form in the closer, highlighted by a bold blanking of Letran.

At number one in the upper bracket playoffs, Lyceum’s pristine run makes the Intramuros school the hands-down favorite for the inaugural CCE crown, a fitting follow-up to its championship in the Varsity Cup last year.

The Pirates hijacked University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas behind MVP Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes in a blowout affair that lasted only eight minutes and ended with a 28-2 score.

Mark was lethal on his Ling, posting a 13/1/5 KDA as Lyceum posted the fastest match in CCE.

Paul Adrienne “Fae” Huang then took the cudgels from Mark from there with a perfect Cecilion (17/0/10 KDA) showing for the Pirates, who trounced Jose Rizal U with a 30-8 rout.

There was no looking behind for Lyceum since then as it put the clamps down on the hapless Letran, 20-0, behind the pristine Yve display of Fae, once again with a 7/0/11 KDA.

The Pirates also got ample help from Alfonso Clemence “GARCI” Sales (Dyrroth), Marc Joseph “Marc” Balcit (Claude), Ralph Joshua “Alas” Araz (Khufra) and Remarch “Lust” Eusebio.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College-Recoletos secured the second seed with San Beda, College of St. Benilde, Mapua University, Letran, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Arellano completing the eight-team playoffs.

JRU and Perpetual were eliminated in CCE ML series



No. 1 seed Lyceum will face Arellano, San Sebastian duels with EAC, CSB goes up against Mapua while San Beda and Letran rekindle their rivalry in the Land of Dawn in the best-of-three playoffs series.

The Season 1 playoffs of CCE, headed by Waiyip Chong as commissioner and Stanley Lao as president, will fire off on July 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena Music Hall in Pasay City.

