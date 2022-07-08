Lyceum, San Sebastian pull ahead of the pack in Mobile Legends college series

TOP CONTENDER Lyceum of the Philippines University is living up to its lofty billing after cleaning up in its first three matches in the explosive opening week to gain a share of early leadership in the much-awaited Season 1 of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).



The Pirates, who won the exhibition CCE Varsity Cup last year, trounced rival Mapua University, Arellano U, and College of St. Benilde for a quick 3-0 slate in the first season of the newest esports league on the block.



LPU is joined on top by San Sebastian College-Recoletos, which rose to the occasion as the other unbeaten team after besting University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Jose Rizal U, and Colegio de San Juan de Letran.



Gold laner Remarch "Lust?" Eusebio and jungler Mark Kenneth "Mark" Delos Reyes shone the brightest for Lyceum, taking turns in capturing MVP honors as the Pirates hardly broke a sweet in a sizzling start for their bid to follow up their Varsity Cup title.



Delos Reyes unleashed a monstrous Balmond in a rematch against Mapua, which finished runner-up in the Varsity Cup, in Day 1 with a perfect 5/0/3 (KDA) line as Lyceum went on to win in only 13 minutes of play.



Eusebio then took care of business the rest of the way, claiming both the MVP citations for the Pirates in Day 2 and Day 3 against the Chiefs and the Blazers, respectively.



The formidable gold laner uncorked a lethal Beatrix with a 6/1/6 KDA against Arellano before flaunting a perfect display of Claude against CSB with a 7/0/6 KDA.



Both matches lasted only 16 minutes as LPU gained a headstart entering the second week of the CCE Season 1 with Galaxy Racer as official esports partner, Converge as connectivity partner, Mountain Dew as gaming fuel, and Cyberzone as venue partner.

San Sebastian gold laner Denosta stars in their three CCE wins

For the Stags, gold lane specialist Jorenz Louie Denosta starred in their three wins highlighted by an impressive 8/1/6 outing for Lunox against Varsity Cup third-placer Letran in Day 3.



Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda U, Arellano and CSB forged a four-way tie at second spot with similar 2-1 cards after Week 1.



Varsity Cup podium finishers Mapua and Letran however got off to a flat start with no win to show so far in three outings while Perpetual, which won the inaugural CCE 1v1 exhibitions last year, also remained winless.



Next week, only one between Lyceum and San Sebastian will maintain an unblemished card with a gigantic collision for the solo leadership of 10-team CCE headed by Waiyip Chong as commissioner and Stanley Lao as president.

Continue reading below ↓

