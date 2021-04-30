Lyceum releases trailer for its BS Esports college course

LYCEUM's much-vaunted esports college course is ready to launch. To drum up the hype, the Facebook page of the Intramuros-based university released a 37-second trailer for this college course.

"Esports has emerged to be one of the biggest and fastest growing industries around the world. Universities have started to offer degree programs and scholarships," the narrator said in the video voiceover. "Now, it's our turn."

This course was developed in cooperation with esports organization Tier One Entertainment, which not only manages the careers of several major esports streamers, but also runs MPL-PH's current dominant team, Blacklist International.

In an interview with SPIN Life conducted on February 2020, Tier One CEO Tryke Gutierrez made it clear that this esports course was not meant as a training ground for professional players or athletes.

Instead, it would teach students the skills to succeed in the business development, organizational management, and administrative aspects of esports.

"For esports management track, it's going to be something talaga for esports practitioner on the back end. So yun nga, kapopost ko lang: it's going to help you na maging prepared for team ownership, broadcast, yung mga talagang nasa likod," Gutierrez said.

The program will have a formal launch on May 8. It's touted to be the first program of its kind in the Philippines.

Just this week, Tier One announced that it had received a capital infusion via a pre-series A round of financing. The company will use this new funding to accelerate its regional growth plans.

