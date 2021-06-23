LuponWXC confirms: Execration ML team will move to another organization

BARELY A week after their momentous regional championship at the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup, the Execration ML team has been released from parent organization LuponWXC.

“As an organization, we could not be prouder of the successes our Execration Mobile Legends team [has] earned,” wrote LuponWXC general manager EJ Miranda in a statement released on Execration’s social media accounts.

The statement continued: “Due to unfortunate circumstances, we are supporting the current Execration ML team by finding an ideal organization where they can continue to thrive and find success.”

This confirms statements made by Execration veteran Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso in his vlog yesterday, entitled “New Team.”

In the post of the official statement, Z4pnu wrote, "My favorite team my fam!", to which the team replied, "[S]oon."





Execration had a stellar 2021 run, slipping by only one game against eventual champions Blacklist International in the finals of the MPL-PH Season 7. They then got their revenge in the MSC, plowing through the Malaysian, Indonesian, and Singaporean champions for a Blacklist rematch that saw Alfonso — a scene veteran since MPL-PH Season 1 — finally get his longed-for trophy.

The Execration announcement follows momentous movements and speculation in the local Mobile Legends pro scene in the midst of ongoing rumors about a league-wide move to a franchise model.

