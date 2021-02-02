Lucy Torres-Gomez files House resolution commending Bren Esports

BREN LANG Malakas indeed.

Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez has filed a resolution in the House of Representatives “commending and congratulation Bren Esports for winning the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship held in Singapore on January 18-24, 2021.”

(The filed document mistakenly calls the game Mobile Legends: Big Bang.)

The resolution recognized Bren’s historic feat, especially in a time of “temporary stagnation or stoppage of a number of traditional athletic activities (such as contact sports) brought on by the pandemic.”

Both the lack of these traditional sports and the rise of online streaming platforms have elevated the status of esports in the country, it continued.

Bren’s victory could inspire Filipino youth to “look forward to the possibility of exploring professional gaming as an alternative gainful career.”

Read the full resolution here:

Torres-Gomez is the representative of the fourth district of Leyte. Her husband is former national athlete, actor, and current Ormoc City mayor Richard Gomez.

