Vietnam bests Sibol in SEA Games CrossFire finals

THE VIETNAMESE CrossFire squad dominated Sibol in the finals series with a commanding 3-0 sweep, replicating the results from their previous matchip and leaving the Filipino hopefuls a silver medal. Their victory has given Vietnam a strong lead in the overall gold medal standings in esports.

The series was defined by a strong outing from each member from Vietnam, with Le Van "Lucas" Son holding the spotlight.

1-v-1s keeping the Sibol dream alive

It was a rough start for the Filipino squad in Game 1 in Port as Sibol struggled at the early rounds. Lucas secured a triple kill in Round 3 then he delivered the backstabbing play in the following round.

To make matters worse, Vietnam was able to surprise their rivals as they were repeatedly one-tapped their foes.

Though Vietnam had a strong lead, the Philippines stormed back, courtesy of some crucial 1-v-1 wins. Both Dennis “ZDD” Ramos Jr. And John Kenneth “ZYk” Alde stood their ground against Bui Dinh “Rambo” Van, then some inspired performances from Christian “Revenge” Amores, Matthew “EL1” Arnaez, and Aldrin “Aldrin” Paul Borabon gave Sibol a glimmer of hope.

But in the end, Vietnam proved that prowess as both Luong Duc “LDX” Tuan and Dam Viet “Dola” Hung stomped the Filipino comeback and gave Vietnam the 10-7 Game 1 win.

The Lucas show

While the previous game was Sibol trying to fight back, the second game was a one-sided stomp in favor of Vietnam. Both Dola and LDX started really strong, and though they encountered some heavy resistance from Sibol’s EL1 and ZDD, the Vietnamese had a contingency plan.

Lucas started exploding and delivered a masterclass of his own, completely overwhelming his foes. Then Rambo followed and stifled the rest of the Filipino squad with their 10-5 advantage, ultimately giving Vietnam the Game 2 win.

But his inspired performances weren’t just limited in Game 2, as his momentum carried on in Game 3. Coming off a 4-0 start after three rounds, he even outplayed some members in Round 9.

Overall, the Vietnamese squad was too much for Sibol and with Rambo styling his way past the Philippines, Vietnam secured the gold medal.

