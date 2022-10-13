Loyola Gaming Helios rules MPS SEA Campus Invitational

ATENEO'S LOYOLA Helios reigned supreme in the inaugural Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Pro Series (MPS) SEA Campus Invitational Summer 2022, soaring high over a bevy of collegiate counterparts here and abroad.



The Helios spread their wings in the clutch by blanking the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags in the finale with a 2-0 victory on its way to another title in the collegiate esports ranks.



Last month, Ateneo’s LG also stamped its class in the conquest of the Collegiate Center for Esports’ (CCE) University Clash Invitationals after ruling the CCE-backed CHED Friendship Games in June.



In MPS SEA Campus Invitational, there was no stopping the Helios even with the presence of foreign teams from Vietnam. The Katipunan squad flaunted their might over three more local clubs which reached the semis, with CCE Season 1 champion Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates and University of Santo Tomas’ Teletigers Esports Club making the final four.

Loyola Helios reigns over CCE-backed tourney

Kyle Christian “kyle so gwapo” Calub and Cyril “BRANDI” Lorenzo took turns in bringing the Helios home with MVP honors apiece in the finale against the Golden Stags, who scored a 2-0 semis sweep over the Pirates for a sweet revenge a bridesmaid finish in CCE Season 1.



Despite trailing 8-18 in kill count, Ateneo’s LG secured a crucial clash in the mid lane thanks to Lorenzo’s Wanwan (8/3/2 KDA) who blitzed through the Golden Stags’ den for a clinching triple kill on Claude, Dyrroth and Akai.



The Helios went all the way to finish Game 1 in 15 minutes and with momentum on their side the fight out of the Golden Stags with a dominant Game 2 win in only nine minutes with a lopsided 11-3 kills.



Calub’s Julian (4/0/5 KDA) was unblemished in the easy clincher as Ateneo’s LG, with the support from Eugene “Gene” Dela Cruz, Vincent “Antianara” Pajenago, Sean “seannyqt” See, Howard “Boward Bañes and James “Camtono” Sanejo, saved its best for last after a shaky start in the group stage.



The Helios, under the tutelage of managers Matthew "Mattofu" Fuentes and Marc "Korals" Corrales, got swept by unbeaten and top-seed Lyceum in Group A to settle for only second spot entering the Final Four, where they pulled off a 2-1 escape act against another undefeated team and Group B No. 1 seed UST.



Ateneo’s LG thus pocketed a grand prize of $600 (around P35,360) as San Sebastian took home $400 (around P23,580). Semifinalists Lyceum and UST bagged $200 (around P11,790) each.



ESCA Vietnam’s Dangerous Guys (DG) Team, Chi Thơ Ngok (CTN), Nextplay Esports and CĐ Kinh Tê TP Ho Chi Minh (HCE) also showed their wares in the historic tourney powered by CCE and ESCA, supported by Moonton and sponsored by Fantech.

