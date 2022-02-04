LF Adoption, GrindSky Eris set to rep PH in Wild Rift SEA Games

LOOKING FOR Adoption and GrindSky Eris emerged as the PH representatives for Wild Rift, beating their respective foes at the Sibol National Team Selection.

Looking For Adoption, composed of Demonkite, Fdae, Ecila, Renzy, and Dragon, swept Fennel Adversity (3-0) to become the country’s representatives for League of Legends: Wild Rift Men’s Division. They were also the better team throughout the national team qualifiers, coasting through the upper bracket to reach the Grand Finals.

It was Elica’s massive elder drake steal in Game 3 that sealed their place in to the national pool. The team would then take down four of Fennel’s heroes in the ensuing chaos. Meanwhile, it was jungler Rency who led the team in kills, notching a 6/0/1 KDA while carry Demonkite had 1/1/9 in the finale.

LF Adoption was dominant in Game 1, notching 14 kills and a single death in the near-perfect stomp of Fennel. It was Demonkite who led the game, with his Senna grabbing 3 kills and 10 assists for a 90 percent kill participation

Continue reading below ↓

Game 2 looked to go to Fennel’s way with the lone Sibol Phase 2 invitee gaining a significant lead in the mid-game. However back-to-back team fights gave momentum back to LF Adoption.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Grindsky Eris are your Sibol Women's Wild Rift representatives

It was also a dominant performance from GrindSky Eris as they beat GGTY (3-1) in the Women’s division.





Continue reading below ↓

GrindSky Eris is composed of Yugen, Rayray, Hell Girl, Aeae, and Jeeya. They were favorites to rep the country after winning the SEA Esports Champion just last January.

The team looked in form going to the grand finals taking a convincing Game 1 and 2.

Yugen shined in Game 1 earning herself a 6/2/12 KDA on her carry Akshan, while support Jeeya showcased her Nami skill in Game 2, nabbing a 100% kill participation in 18-3 domination. She had 0/0/18.

GGTY managed to stop the bleeding in Game 3, thanks to their heavy poke comp of Senna, Ziggs, and Orianna. Rogue's Orianna had 1/0/13 while Woof's Ziggs proved more than a support grabbing four kills and nine assists.

But GrindSky was able to maintain their composure off the Game 3 loss to decimate GGTY in Game 4, nabbing 20 kills against 4. Aeae’s Lee Sin jungle popped off grabbing an 8/1/5 KDA while Jeeya’s Lux had 4/0/12 in the shutdown of GGTY.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.