LOOK: This esports hotel packs top speed internet, gaming PCs

IN THE world of esports, teams will be forced to travel around the world, staying in hotels to further hone their skills and discuss their strategies.

However, a key issue that most teams would encounter would be logistics as some organizations are forced to spend more on baggage fees to bring their equipment. Some hotels may not have the best experience given the high internet spikes.

Esports org SEM9 sets up hotel

To address these problems, one of the most renowned esports organizations in Southeast Asia, SEM9, decided to create a hotel to cater to the needs of esports organizations.

Thus SEM9 Hotel was established, with rooms filled with gaming PCs, the highest internet quality, and other top-tier equipment.

In addition, the rooms also have cozy furniture and artworks from various video games.

With these features, the Malaysia-based hotel prides itself of bringing the best gaming experience towards its customers.

And to further ease the convenience of its customers, the hotel is located near the airport, and it is likewise near the leisure centers of the country as customers can enjoy visiting the malls or spend some time in Legoland or the Angry Birds park.

Given this venture, comes potential opportunities as organizers can focus on hosting esports events in Malaysia.

Plus, it would be interesting to see if other esports organizations will follow SEM9’s footsteps in making the investment in the hotel industry.

