LOOK: Pinoy resto spotted in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

LOOKS like Pinoy food is still big, even in the far-off future of 2077.

Gamer JP Meneses spotted signs for a restaurant called "Kabayan Foods" while walking around in the massive in-game world of Cyberpunk 2077, an open world video game developed by Polish game studio CD Projekt Red.

"It's in the Little China district in Night City," the 33-year-old art director said to SPIN Life.

Here's another one:

Night City, of course, is the setting of the RPG, which was released to much acclaim just this week.

Even if the game was developed by the Polish studio, several Philippine studios also did some work on the game, according to the credits. These include Synergy 88 Digital and Secret 6.

In a previous interview with SPIN Life, Studio 6 talked at length about their work on the environments and props in The Last of Us Part II, which recently cleaned up at the Game Awards.

"The excitement never goes away, when you see your asset actually in there," said producer Jozette “Tots” Tuquib about Secret 6's work in The Last of Us Part II. "A lot of assets from big murals, buildings where encounters happened were created here in Manila. We were also seeing hero items, props, vehicles we’ve created. All of the stress just goes away and it fuels our passion to move on to another game!"