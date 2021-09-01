NBA 2K22 unveils new shot meter

WHEN it first launched last year, there was some disgruntled noise online about how NBA 2K21 handled its shooting mechanics. Even Damian Lillard was moved to tweet about his difficulties with the 2K21 shot meter.

Throughout the high-def reveals of the new edition of the NBA 2K franchise, the developers have been touting new offensive options (along with a whole slew of gameplay improvements).

“Shot timing is more dynamic and factors in more variables including energy and defensive pressure,” they said in an interview with Spin.ph when we and national team E-Gilas asked them specifically about their shot meter plans.

Now, in a new info dump (complete with video), they have unveiled their new shot meter. Here’s how it looks in action.

In a press statement, developer Visual Concepts said, “There’s a new shot meter that will dynamically expand when players take high-quality shots with good shooters but will shrink when heavily contested, shooting with a low-rated shooter, or fatigued.”

In addition, NBA 2K22 “puts more emphasis on Shot IQ, meaning the teams that work for open looks and take smart shots are going to see much more success than the teams that force up bad shots.”

On the defensive end, the game will be rocking “completely rebuilt” shot contesting and blocking systems.

Even dribbling will get tweaks, with “a unique feel and rhythm when sizing up, significantly faster overall pace and much tighter control in navigating the court, and a ton of other new combos, cancels, and move chains.”

Check out the new gameplay trailer below. You can also read the new developer Courtside Report here.

“From the outset, our goal was to create fun and competitive gameplay that ensures NBA 2K22 delivers one of the most authentic sports gaming experiences out there,” said Mike Wang, Gameplay Director at Visual Concepts. “This year, working with our community, we utilized direct feedback to address some of the key changes they are looking for and deliver a number of new gameplay enhancements that will further elevate the experience in this year’s game.”

NBA 2K22 will launch on September 10 for every major platform.

