LOOK: Nadine Lustre’s full Josie Rizal cosplay that Tekken director called ‘perfect’

TEKKEN director Katsuhiro Harada could only say “Perfect” when he saw Nadine Lustre’s sneak peek of her Josie Rizal cosplay.

What would he say now that Nadine has shown the full photos?

Back in early November, Harada retweeted a post showing off the actress’ cosplay of the video game character, and gave it his stamp of approval.

But that was just a behind-the-scenes shot.

Now Lustre (and her photographer Andrei Suleik) has shown off the full costume, complete with Tekken-accurate poses.

PHOTO: Andrei Suleik via Nadine Lustre/Instagram

PHOTO: Andrei Suleik via Nadine Lustre/Instagram

PHOTO: Andrei Suleik/Instagram



Josie Rizal is the long-running fighting game series’ first Filipino character. She is, of course, named after the national hero. One of the playable characters in Tekken’s latest installment, this bubbly martial artist uses eskrima-influenced kickboxing.

Lustre is a big Tekken fan herself. In a Mountain Dew event held last year, she even pummeled then-boyfriend James Reid live on stage when they went head-to-head in the popular game.

