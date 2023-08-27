LOOK: Coach Zico hints on H2wo's potential Team Secret stint

WITH RSG Philippines announcing the official departure of John Paul "H2wo" Salonga from the team, Team Secret's Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, posted a cryptic Tweet, which could hint his desire to land the former Nexplay jungler.

He tagged both Team Secret and H2wo's official Twitter accounts, which could imply that the former MPL Cambodia coach is contacting his org to work on a deal and acquire H2wo.

H2wo to Team Secret is on the works

In an exclusive interview with SPIN.ph, Zico discussed about the potential move. He is currently conversing with H2wo about his potential new destination.

"Naka-chat ko na siya pero 'di pa niya na-replyan yung message if G siya dito.

Then he further revealed that he is currently in talks with Team Secret's management team.

"Sa management na relay ko na, maybe we're going to discuss about it in the next days," said Zico.

He also explained the reasons for eyeing on the Filipino jungler.