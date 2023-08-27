Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 29
    Esports

    LOOK: Coach Zico hints on H2wo's potential Team Secret stint

    Coach Zico is currently in talks with Team Secret's management
    by Carlos Pineda
    A day ago
    undefined

    WITH RSG Philippines announcing the official departure of John Paul "H2wo" Salonga from the team, Team Secret's Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon, posted a cryptic Tweet, which could hint his desire to land the former Nexplay jungler.

    undefined

    He tagged both Team Secret and H2wo's official Twitter accounts, which could imply that the former MPL Cambodia coach is contacting his org to work on a deal and acquire H2wo.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    undefined

    H2wo to Team Secret is on the works

    In an exclusive interview with SPIN.ph, Zico discussed about the potential move. He is currently conversing with H2wo about his potential new destination.

    "Naka-chat ko na siya pero 'di pa niya na-replyan yung message if G siya dito.

    Then he further revealed that he is currently in talks with Team Secret's management team.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    "Sa management na relay ko na, maybe we're going to discuss about it in the next days," said Zico.

    He also explained the reasons for eyeing on the Filipino jungler.

    "Ngayong season fixed roster na kami pero kaka-open lang ng transfer period, so open din ako ulit to try other options habang early season pa lang. Tsaka as far as I know one season loan lang kami dito sa magkapatid na BTR," revealed the MPL MY coach.

    As of now, Team Secret is currently at the bottom of the standings in Season 12, with only 1 point.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again