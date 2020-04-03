LOOK: PBA star-laden lineups for Dota 2 charity Lockdown Games

The official rosters, featuring PBA and Dota 2 superstars, in the charity showmatch Lockdown Games for the benefit of COVID-19 frontliners have been revealed on MineskiTV's official Facebook page.

Team 1 will consist of reigning six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beermen, five-time SEA Games gold medalist Kiefer Ravena of the NLEX Road Warriors; professional gamers Djardel "DJ" Mampusti of Fnatic and Armel "Armel" Tabios of TNC Predator; and WomboXcombo (WXC) broadcast manager Michael Angelo "Alo" Zomil.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, the second group will be composed of five-time PBA champion Japeth Aguilar of the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Marc Pingris of the Magnolia Hotshots; pro gamers Carlo "Kuku" Palad of GeekFam and Timothy "Tims" Randrup of TNC; and WXC founder Nico "KuyaNic" Nazario.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

MineskiTV wrote, "Basketball pros, Dota 2 pros, at pati na rin ang mga daddy ng Lupon ng Womboxcombo ay sumali na para tumulong sa pag-donate para maabot ang ating 1 MILLION PESO GOAL na ipapamahagi sa ating mga frontliners!"

The star-studded tournament aims to raise money for the PGH Medical Foundation, Inc. amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the post, the Lockdown Games is Mineski Esports' way "para makatulong tayong mga gamers ng kahit konti habang naka-quarantine tayong lahat."

In a previous interview with SPIN Life, the organization's lead product manager Izo Lopez shared, “It was perfect timing because we were also looking to keep our community engaged during this time. As we developed the idea, we realized this is a great opportunity for gamers to contribute to the public health efforts.”

Continue reading below ↓

Check out the donation mechanics in the comments section and the actual stream on April 6, 5:30 pm.