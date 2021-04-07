Big improvement in Liza Soberano's ‘Mobile Legends’ skills, as she carries as Kadita

LIZA Soberano once again graced us with her gaming skills as she and boyfriend Enrique Gil guested on Eric "Eruption" Tai’s Facebook Gaming Livestream for a few rounds of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The LizQuen tandem was just three weeks into playing the mobile MOBA when they first went viral last year.

Upon their return to Tai’s stream, however, their improvement was evident. Soberano exhibited versatility in her hero pool, picking Karina, Gord, Karrie, and Kadita, four heroes with different roles.

They kicked off the three-hour gaming session with a Classic match to warm-up and because apparently, Gil is not much of a fan of Ranked games’ ban mechanic. Soberano, however, has a different take.

“I like the struggle, I like the challenge, that’s why I like playing ranked,” she said.

After Soberano’s Karina, who is apparently her most played hero with 138 matches and an impressive 64.5% win rate, helped the team to victory with five kills, seven assists, and two deaths in their first match, Tai urged them to raise the stakes higher.

“I think pwede na, Ranked na agad,” Tai cracked, to which Soberano replied with a giggle.

The squad proceeded to play until Gil was able to rank up to Epic from Grandmaster. Soberano, on the other hand, went from Epic 3 to Epic 2.

In their final game, Soberano once again made a splash, this time as Kadita, as she ended up as the match MVP with nine kills, eight assists, and two deaths.

She was also responsible for the highest hero damage dealt at 60,502 and was involved in 63% of the team’s 27 total kills.

During one of their post-game breaks, Tai asked Soberano if she ever wanted to start streaming.

“Well, I kinda want to, but I just kinda want to join other people’s streams,” Soberano said. “But [Gil], that’s something he wants to explore, on YouTube, hopefully.”

As of the posting, the livestream has recorded over 421 thousand views on Facebook. You can watch the full stream here: