PlayStation is offering heavy discounts on the PS4 and PS4 games. See complete list

PLAYSTATION is running its Days of Play promotion, offering heavy discounts on PlayStation games and consoles. It's a global promotion, which means even Pinoy gamers can score some massive deals.

The promo will last for two weeks, from June 3 to June 16, and you can look out for it at participating stores. Click here for a complete list of retailers.

For two weeks, you can score three PlayStation consoles bundles at discounts of up to P6,000. Here are the bundles, their price points, and what you get inside, according to the official PlayStation site.

Pro Bundle

Price: P18,990 (P6,000 in savings)

Hardware included: PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB, 2 DualShock wireless controllers

Games included: The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War (2018)

Sport Bundle

Price: P14,990 (P5,000 in savings)

Hardware included: PlayStation 4 500GB, 1 DualShock wireless controller

Games included: NBA 2K20, Gran Turismo Sport

Mega Pack Bundle

Price: P13,990 (P4,000 in savings)

Hardware included: PlayStation 4 1TB, 1 DualShock wireless controller

Games included: Grand Theft Auto V, God of War (2018), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

In addition, DataBlitz, the country’s biggest video game retailer, is throwing in some other bundles as well.

Mega Pack Bundle (DataBlitz version)

Price: P13,990 (P4,000 in savings)

Hardware included: PlayStation 4 1TB, 1 DualShock wireless controller

Games included: Grand Theft Auto V, God of War (2018), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Fortnite, 3 months of PS Plus

Party Bundle

Price: P14,990 (P5,000 in savings)

Hardware included: PlayStation 4 500GB, 1 DualShock wireless controller

Games included: NBA 2K20, Ready Set Heroes

You can also get the following games for a discount. Some of them will be as low as P765.

Death Stranding, P2,095 (Usual Price: P2,999)

Ni-Oh, P2,095 (Usual Price: P2,999)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, P1,955 (Usual Price: PHP 2,799)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) P2,299 (Usual Price: P2,999)

Dreams Universe, P1,495 (Usual Price: P2,199)

Days Gone, P1,495 (Usual Price: P2,199)

God of War (2018), P765 (Usual Price: P1,095)

Last of Us: Remastered, P765 (Usual Price: P1,095)

Ratchet & Clank: HITS, P765 (Usual Price: P1,095)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, P765 (Usual Price: P1,095)

Spider-Man (DataBlitz promo), P1,495 (Usual Price: P2,199)

And if that’s not all, retailers are also offering DualShock controllers for P1,000 off. So if you’re looking for an extra controller, you only need to pay P1,990.