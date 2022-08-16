Liquipedia apologizes for confusion in DPC computations for TI11 direct invites

FNATIC'S direct invite to The International 2022 slot elicited some heated reactions. Questions were raised to the game developers, Valve, in no small part due to the point calculations from esports information website Liquipedia.

However, Liquipedia has issued an apology to the community on Twitter.

"We'd like to apologise for the confusion around The International qualified teams caused by the standings on our Dota 2 wiki. We are a third-party website and rely on official information to display accurate information. A different interpretation of Valve's rule lead us to this," they wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

"Valve are the ones in charge of the competition and it is on them how to follow their own rules, however we believe there's space for improvement on clarity. For the upcoming DPC events we will make sure to improve on clarity on our side as well."

Watch Now

By the end of their apology, the website gave a suggestion on how things can be improved.

"Recently we also had some confusion around last minute changes on tiebreaker rules and this incident is yet another reason why we think publicly available rulebooks are important for any competition."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dota 2 caster backs Liquipedia

In response to their apology, up-and-coming Dota 2 caster Ahmad "Otomo" Alazawi mentioned that the esports wiki should not apologize given the misunderstanding.

Continue reading below ↓

"You guys have nothing to apologize for. It was simply a different way to look at decimal numbers and it was something that never impacted the competition before. You guys are awesome, and a tiny misunderstanding doesn't change that."

Prior to the official release of DPC points, Liquipedia tallied 1020.05 DPC points for Russian team, Outsiders, while SEA representatives Fnatic only had 1020.

However Valve issued a release where it was revealed that Outsiders only tallied 1019, based on rounded down penalties.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.