Chinese esports org LGD to launch All-Filipino Dota 2 team

LGD is set to form a new Dota 2 roster filled with Filipino talent, the Chinese esports giant announced during a recent press launch at Conrad Manila in Pasay.

In partnership with local company Esportsplay Gaming, LGD will be launching a a new gaming organization in the Philippines called LGD International. As part of the deal, LGD International will field a Dota 2 team of Pinoy players.

Leading the contract signing was LGD Gaming CEO Pan "Ruru" Jie, and Esportsplay CEO Ivan Cuevas and COO John Tse.

The new Dota 2 team will undergo the gaming giant's rigorous Chinese Dota Elite Community (CDEC), which has consistently fielded star players to the Dota scene in China. The Philippines will be the first country in Southeast Asia to benefit from the brand's world-class youth training system.

Also included in the collaboration is the construction of a local LGD International Headquarters, which will hopefully accelerate the overall development of PH esports. The gaming hub will promote the training of esports talent and focus on discovering top core players.

"From the early days of Dota and Dota 2 to the present, the Philippines has been full of star players. In recent years, the Philippines has become one of the regions with the most Dota 2 player users in the world. Facing this kind of growth momentum, Esportsplay Gaming knows that the Philippines has an excellent esports atmosphere and dreams that the esports influence of the Philippines can infect the world," part of its statement read.

Aside from the official launch of LGD International, guests also had the chance to play against LGD Gaming's Ruru, and Dota 2 legend Wong Hock "ChuaN" Chuan.

LGD is well-known around the world with teams in different esports titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Overwatch. The Chinese organization also has the global distinction of its Dota 2 roster formed in partnership with world-renowned football club Paris Saint-Germain.