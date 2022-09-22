Ateneo's LG Helios takes down DLSU's Viridis Arcus in Mobile Legends invitationals

ATENEO De Manila University's Loyola Gaming Helios captured the Collegiate Center for Esports’ (CCE) inaugural University Clash Invitational season championship in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Friday, September 16.

Six esports collegiate schools participated in the week-long online event and battled for the pride to be the first ever champions of University Clash.

In a best-of-three match, the Blue Eagles gamers posted a 2-0 record during the tourney’s semifinals against University of Santo Tomas’ Teletigers. They finished out the invitational season with an impressive 3-1 victory in a best-of-five match over the De LaSalle University’s Viridis Arcus.

Managed by Matthew "Mattofu" Fuentes and Marc "Korals" Corrales, the CCE University Clash Invitational season championship roster is made up of Kyle "kyle so gwapo" Calub, Eugene "Gene" Dela Cruz, Cyril "BRANDI" Lorenzo, Vicent "Antianara" Pajenago, Sean "seannyqt" See, Howard "Boward" Bañes, and James "Camtono" Sanejo.

CCE had just clinched its foundational regular season for MLBB tournament declaring Lyceum University of the Philippines’ The Pirates as its first champions prior to Friday’s conclusion of University Clash Invitational. These subsequent events kicked off CCE’s efforts in shaping and advancing collegiate varsity programs in the country.

CCE Season 2 is also incoming

Backed by Commission of Higher Education (CHED), CCE continues to endeavor disciplined opportunities for university athletes for esports with its announcement of CCE Season 2 for Mobile Legends.

Who’s going to make it to the league and who can make it to the championship? Can The Pirates defend their title, or will it be swept away by other esports collegiate member schools?

The event will have its kickoff on October 5, 2022. Rumor has it there will be VALORANT competitive matches too.

