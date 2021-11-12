Letran stays unbeaten in Mobile Legends Varsity Cup

COLEGIO de San Juan de Letran notched its second straight win to zoom for a solo lead in the second day of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC).



Picking up where they left off after a sweep of archrival San Beda, the Knights also blanked the debuting Jose Rizal University behind the dominating performances of Shan Bautista and King Caralipio.



Bautista’s Benedetta was near flawless in Game 1 with six kills, one death and one assist (KDA) as Letran ran away with an easy 16-5 victory in just 11 minutes.



In Game 2, Carilipio’s Roger came to the rescue to lead their comeback from an 8-18 deficit with a perfect 7-0-9 KDA as the Knights claimed a hard-earned victory in 16 minutes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Fran Yu, other Letran ML players shine in Varsity Cup



Caralipio teamed up with Fran Yu’s Minotaur in the top lane, clearing the turrets before silently securing the lord while Jeo Ambohot’s Paquito, Allen Mina’s Valir and Bautista’s Alice pushed in the bottom, though it resulted to a triple kill for JRU courtesy of JL Delos Santos’ Harley.



But that was a necessary sacrifice for the Letran team as the Roger-Minotaur tandem of Caralipio and Yu swept the top lane unopposed to finish off the game for Letran.



With the win, Letran improved to 2-0 record without dropping a single match yet to zoom in front of the 10-school CCE that streams on CALM Network with Alaxan FR, Bio-Agrownica, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, Efficascent Relaxscent Oil, Tagaytay Pura Vida Resort and Hotel, SMDC Malls, and Smart Communications, Inc. as sponsors.



University of Perpetual Help also came out as good as advertised, sweeping JRU in their first match behind a back-to-back monstrous performance of CCE 1v1 Exhibition champion Jasper Cuevas.



Cuevas unleashed his versatility with an effective core run of Hayabusa (10-2-8 KDA) and Barats (10-1-8 KDA) as the Altas took a 24-18 and 20-18 sweep.



“Masaya kasi first win namin sa 5-on-5. Maganda yung teamwork at shot call namin kaya siguro kami nanalo. Sana magtuloy-tuloy yung magandang pag-draft naming,” Cuevas said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mapua, San Sebastian performace at CCE



Meanwhile, Mapua University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos also took care of business with wins against College of St. Benilde and Arellano University.



Composed of Warren Bonifacio, Joaqui Garcia, Jasper Salenga, Adrian Nocum, Jomer Mercado and Angelo Parinas, the Cardinals vented their ire on the Blazers with a 19-12 win in Game 1 before stealing Game 2 despite trailing 17-26.



Bonifacio’s Hayabusa (3-1-13 KDA) and Mercado’s Angela (4-2-19) led the way for Mapua in their convincing win to improve at 1-1 after bowing to Emilio Aguinaldo College in the opener.



Michael Are, Kenneth Villapando, JM Calma, Camillus Altamirano and Rafael Are, on the other hand, lifted San Sebastian (1-1) to a similar sweep of the Chiefs, 26-11 and 22-17, to avenge their defeat against Lyceum of the Philippines University.



CSB also slid to 1-1, failing to follow up its win over Arellano that tied JRU in the bottom of the standings so far with 0-2 cards.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.