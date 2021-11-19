Letran, Lyceum arrange duel in CCE upper bracket final

COLEGIO de San Juan de Letran and Lyceum of the Philippines University are gearing up for an upper bracket final showdown in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Varsity Cup Playoffs.

The Knights sent the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals down to the lower bracket with a resounding sweep behind strong performances from King “Ruki” Caralipio as the main juggler.

Caralipio’s Roger proved to be the difference in the first game, finishing with a 7-2-5 KDA line to tow the Knights to a 16-11 victory.

Surprise picks such as Jap “Acetaulava” Pambiid’s Hylos and Allen “Bergss11” Mina’s Valir made life difficult for Kyle “Puppet” Carlos’ Pacquito carry, who ended up with a woeful 1-4-5 kda line.

Caralipio then went with a carry Barats (4-2-5) in the second game, joining forces with Jeo “ACE” Ambohot’s Esmeralda (4-2-5) as they overcame a strong Ling performance from Carlos to complete a sweep.

Letran's path to Varsity Cup championships?

Two more series wins for Letran means that they’ll win the prestigious interschool tournament which streams on CALM Network with Alaxan FR, Bio-Agrownica, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, Efficascent Relaxscent Oil,Tagaytay Pura Vida Resort and Hotel, SMDC Malls, and Smart Communications, Inc., as sponsors.

“Masaya ako kasi nagbunga mga practice namin, scrimmage namin, lahat ng hardships nagbunga naman,” Letran team captain Shan “SABAU” Bautista said.

“Maganda na nagkaisa kami para magawa yung gameplan namin. Suporta lang sa isa’t isa sa mga decision namin.”

In the second time, the Pirates pulled off a reverse sweep to upend Mapua University behind Yancy “Momopesky” Remulla’s brilliance on the Natan.

The Pirates had no answers for Warren “Kozuki Oden” Bonifacio’s Hayabusa in the first game as he tore through everyone to a 15-0-7 kda line en route to a dominant 28-10 win for the Mapua.

But Shawn “Momonijie” Umali’s Chou (7-1-2) and Remulla’s Natan (4-1-7) turned things around for Lyceum as they evened the series at one apiece.

In the decider, Remulla once again went to Natan and it bore the same results, finishing with a 6-2-6 line to finally shut the door on the Cardinals and complete a reverse sweep in the tournament.

Lyceum and Letran will then duke it out today, with the winner becoming the first finalist of the tournament. EAC will take on San Sebastian College-Recolletos while Mapua battles Arellano University in the other pairing of the lower bracket on the same day.

