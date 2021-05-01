Looking for a gaming phone? Lenovo Legion Phone Duel now P10,000 off

ONE OF the most powerful gaming phones you can get for your esports arsenal is getting a huge price cut of P10,000.

Both red and blue variants of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel have a new, cheaper price. (UPDATE, May 1, 5:36 p.m.) Lenovo PH has informed us that the price reduction is permanent. That's right, starting today, these are the new prices for the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel.

While both versions pack the same chips, as well as the phone’s signature pop-up landscape selfie cam, dual fans, and split-battery system, they differ slightly in specs. The Blazing Blue version has 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s also cheaper at P29,995 (down from its original P39,995).

The Vengeance Red version is more expensive, but comes with 16MB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You can buy it for P39,995 (down from its original price of P49,995).

The discount only applies to Legion exclusive stores and authorized resellers. Tap here for a list.

Both phones pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, an Adreno 650 GPU, a dual-lens 64MP+16MP camera, and a 20MP front camera. As we mentioned, the Legion Phone Duel’s front-facing cam pops up from the side of the phone, so that when you’re gaming in landscape mode, it’s easier to take selfie photos or videos.

Lenovo is even throwing in some audio freebies when you buy the phone. Get a Blazing Blue, and you'll score a Lenovo HT28 wireless earbuds. Buyers of the Vengeance Red, meanwhile, will get the Legion H300 gaming headset.

