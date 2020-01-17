Five Filipinos to join first Dota 2 Major of the year in Germany

The Philippines will be well-represented in the second Major Championship of the Dota Pro Circuit 2019-20 starting tomorrow in Leipzig, Germany.

Sixteen teams are set to compete in the DreamLeague Season 13: The Leipzig Major, the first major Dota 2 tournament for 2020 that starts tomorrow (January 18) and until the 26th. They will fight for the USD 1 million prize pool and 15,000 DPC points.

Filipino squad TNC Predator, which is composed of Filipinos Kim “Gabbi” Villafuente, Armel “Armel” Tabios, and Timothy “Tims” Randrup, along with Australian Damien “Kpii” Chok and Korean Park “March” Tae-won, is in Group A — and what is undoubtly the tournament’s group of death, together with kababayan Djardel “DJ” Mampusti of Fnatic. Joining them is Bukovel Minor winners Team Nigma and China’s Team Aster.

Meanwhile, Pinoy Abed “Abed” Yusop and his North American squad Evil Geniuses is in Group D, along with CIS team Natus Vincere, South American team paiN Gaming, and Team Liquid.

Other notable teams competing in the Leipzig Major are Team Secret and Chengdu Major runner-ups Vici Gaming (both in Group B), together with North American squad Chaos Esports Club and South America’s Beast Gaming.

Group C, on the other hand, features European team Alliance, Chinese squad Invictus Gaming, Southeast Asian team Reality Rift, and CIS squad Virtus Pro.

Winners of The Leipzig Major will take home USD 300,000 (about PHP 15 million) and 4,850 DPC points — their ticket to The International 2020, Dota 2’s annual championship.

TNC Predator will open the tournament facing Team Nigma on Saturday in the group stage. DJ and the rest of Fnatic will face Team Aster afterwards. Abed and EG will also face Navi on the same day.

It’s a difficult road for the Pinoys, as only the top two squads in each group will earn the upper bracket spot on the main stage. The bottom two teams will fight for their tournament lives in lower bracket.