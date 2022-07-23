LeBron joins the roster of free-to-play brawler MultiVersus

LOOKS LIKE NBA 2K23 isn’t the only place you’ll get a playable LeBron James.
The Los Angeles superstar — or at least, the Space Jam: A New Legacy version of him — will be one of the characters in the free-to-play brawler MultiVersus, which feels and plays like Super Smash Bros., but with characters from across the Warner Bros. film and cartoon slate.
WATCH: MultiVersus releases character trailer for LeBron
That means LeBron will be butting heads (or basketballs) against Batman, Superman, Arya Stark, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Finn, Jake the Dog, Rick & Morty, the Iron Giant, and more. It’s basically like the entire last part of Space Jam, but in free-to-play platform fighter form.
Alas, LeBron James will not be voicing LeBron. Instead, his quippy one-liners will be voiced by actor John Bentley.
LeBron is classified as a Bruiser character, which means he’ll be slower, but tougher, than the other character types. His weapon of choice is, naturally, a basketball, which he’ll use to great effect with devastating slam dunks. One of his unlockable skins appears to be his cowboy getup from Space Jam.
He’ll go live when the game launches on open beta on July 26. It’s available in every major platform except the Nintendo Switch.
