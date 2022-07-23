Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jul 23
    Esports

    LeBron joins the roster of free-to-play brawler MultiVersus

    by Lio Mangubat
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Warner Bros. Games

    LOOKS LIKE NBA 2K23 isn’t the only place you’ll get a playable LeBron James.

    The Los Angeles superstar — or at least, the Space Jam: A New Legacy version of him — will be one of the characters in the free-to-play brawler MultiVersus, which feels and plays like Super Smash Bros., but with characters from across the Warner Bros. film and cartoon slate.

    WATCH: MultiVersus releases character trailer for LeBron

    That means LeBron will be butting heads (or basketballs) against Batman, Superman, Arya Stark, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Finn, Jake the Dog, Rick & Morty, the Iron Giant, and more. It’s basically like the entire last part of Space Jam, but in free-to-play platform fighter form.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Alas, LeBron James will not be voicing LeBron. Instead, his quippy one-liners will be voiced by actor John Bentley.

      LeBron is classified as a Bruiser character, which means he’ll be slower, but tougher, than the other character types. His weapon of choice is, naturally, a basketball, which he’ll use to great effect with devastating slam dunks. One of his unlockable skins appears to be his cowboy getup from Space Jam.

      Continue reading below ↓

      He’ll go live when the game launches on open beta on July 26. It’s available in every major platform except the Nintendo Switch.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Warner Bros. Games

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again